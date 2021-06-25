Tropical Storm Enrique forms off of southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique has formed off of southern Mexico and forecasters say it’s likely to grow into a hurricane while heading to the northwest parallel to the Pacific coast. The storm was centered about 325 miles (525 kilometers) south-southeast of the port of Manzanillo early Friday and was headed to the west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Enrique has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and could grow to hurricane force over the weekend. While the storm is expected to remain offshore, it could bring heavy rains and flooding to southwestern Mexico.