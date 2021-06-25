UW forward Jonathan Davis selected for U19 World Cup team

FORT WORTH, Tx. (WKOW) -- Badger sophomore Jonathan Davis will represent the United States at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, joining fellow Wisconsin native and UW-Milwaukee recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Davis and Baldwin are two of twelve selected for the roster, and will make the trip to Riga, Latvia for the tournament in early July. The Americans drew into Group D, and will face Australia, Mali and Turkey in pool play for the right to move onto elimination stages.

Davis averaged 7 points and 4.1 rebounds as a freshman last season, appearing in all 31 games and playing the fifth-most minutes on the roster. He is the first Badger to make an international men's basketball roster since Nigel Hayes participated in the Pan American Games in 2015.

Teammate Baldwin Jr., one of the top five recruits in the country, spurned high-profile teams like Duke and Georgetown to play for his dad at UW-Milwaukee. The Sussex native has been named as the top prospect in his class at times during high school.