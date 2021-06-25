Venice reinventing itself as sustainable tourism capital

VENICE, Italy (AP) — It may be now or never for Venice. After a 15-month pause in mass international travel, Venetians are contemplating how to welcome visitors back to the picture-postcard canals and Byzantine backdrops without suffering the indignities of crowds clogging its narrow alleyways, day-trippers perched on stoops to savor a panino and hordes of selfie-takers straining for a spot on the Rialto Bridge or in front of St. Mark’s Basilica. The city is abuzz with new projects and entrepreneurial Venetians are eager not to make the mistakes of the past.