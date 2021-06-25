‘You can only go so long.’ Dane County landlord reflects on eviction ban impact

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The federal eviction moratorium is keeping millions of people in their homes, but it's hurting landlords, many of whom are losing money. For landlords who only own a handful of units, that hit to their income can be devastating.

Randy Hess is one of those mom-and-pop landlords. He owns 18 rental units spread throughout Madison, Verona and Fitchburg.

"Somebody bigger would be able to swallow a whole year [with no rent]," he said. "Somebody who's not as big, like me, it affects them big time."

Hess said he had two tenants stop paying rent in early 2020. Gov. Tony Evers announced Wisconsin's eviction ban in late March, and Hess said he was then stuck with tenants who continued to not pay each month.

"With the two tenants that I had, it was very significant as far as the amounts of rent that you lose," he said. "Then [there are] damages from the property itself, which is more than the rent that you lost," he said.

Hess said he lost a year's rent from one tenant.

While he said his budget was resilient and able to survive, he said that wasn't the case for everyone.

"If you're somebody new, you're giving the property back to the bank," he said. "You can't survive not getting paid for a whole year on a unit."

Hess said he does expect to see an increase in evictions when the federal moratorium ends on July 31. However, he said he doesn't think it will be an overwhelming number.

"Landlords will try and work with their tenants," he said. "[But] there's going to be some. That's just the nature of the game."

Hess said he always prefers to work with tenants rather than evicting them. However, he said he eventually has to look out for his own ability to pay bills.

"You can only go so long before you have to start the eviction process because you've got to make a mortgage payment," he said. "If you can't make a mortgage payment, you're going to get foreclosed on."

He said he does think the eviction bans were helpful because they kept people stable during the worst of the pandemic. However, he said he wishes the government had been more proactive about making sure aid made its way to everyone needing help.

"It can work having funds available for the tenants to pay their landlords," he said. "But when the tenant does not reach out for the money, the landlords are just basically cut off."