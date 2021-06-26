Activists renew efforts to oppose fighter jets in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Activists on the north side of Madison are renewing their opposition to F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field.

Safe Skies/Clean Water marched from the Madison College parking lot to Truax Field Saturday afternoon.

"We hope that this march will kick off another groundswell of opposition to the F-35 jets, and that ultimately, it will make our senators think twice about it," said Vicki Berenson, co-organizer.

The group has been upset ever since federal authorities announced Madison was a possible site, worried about the loud noise over houses, and potential environmental hazards, including the use of firefighting foam with PFAs.

Last year, the Air Force chose Madison as the new home of the F-35 jets.

"We have well over 100 people here at this rally today, even with the weather. So we know that the community is behind us," said co-organizer Lance Green.

In April, the Wisconsin National Guard chose a local company for the first of 19 military construction contracts.

Supporters say the jets will bring a boost to the economy in Madison.