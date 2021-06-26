Aquino, Philippine ex-leader who challenged China, is buried

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III has been buried in austere state rites during the pandemic with many remembering him for standing up to China over territorial disputes, striking a peace deal with Muslim guerrillas and defending democracy in a Southeast Asian nation. Aquino died Thursday at age 61 of kidney disease following a long public absence, after his single, six-year term ended in 2016. Family and friends sang a patriotic song after a silver urn with Aquino’s remains was placed beside the tomb of his mother, former President Corazon Aquino, who restored democracy in 1986. President Joe Biden has called Aquino a valued friend and partner to the United States who served his country with integrity and selfless dedication.