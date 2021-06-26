Drivers in Crawford County may encounter water on roadways after major rainfall

CRAWFORD COUNTY (WKOW) -- Emergency management officials in Crawford County are asking people driving in the area Saturday morning to be aware of water on roadways.

At this point, no roads are closed but drivers could be delayed by the presence of water on some roadways. Emergency management did not specify any particular roads that are of issue right now.

If you do encounter water, do not drive through it. Roads crews are working quickly to try and clear things for drivers.

Side roads may be more of an issue than main thoroughfares.

Parts of Crawford County are under a Flood Warning until 9:30 a.m.