Expert shares tips to help keep pets calm for 4th of July

MADISON (WKOW) -- We're about a week away from the 4th of July. It's a happy time for people, but not as much for pets.

Experts said fireworks can cause anxiety for our four-legged, furry friends.

Not all dogs are the same. Some may be bothered by the noise, others may not.

Owner of Serenity Pet Spa in Madison, Lis De Souza, shared her suggestions on how to keep your dog relaxed during Independence Day.

One tip starts in your kitchen.

"Just throw a pot on the ground, you know, make some loud noises that maybe aren't quite as loud as thunder or fireworks, just to get them used to [it]," she said.

After you make the loud noise, it's important to not make a big deal out of it. Ignore it and let them be, she said.

Another tip is to put your pet in a place where they feel safe, she said.

There are some other things that pet owners can do, like using a thunder blanket or give them CBD treats, but it's important to consult with a veterinarian before doing so.