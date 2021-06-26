Experts: Impact of Chauvin case on policing yet to be seen

Law enforcement experts say Derek Chauvin’s conviction and lengthy prison sentence in George Floyd’s murder could lead to better police training and hiring. It could spur more efforts to build trust among officers and minority communities. And it might make the public, and future jurors, more receptive to longstanding complaints about police interactions with minorities. But they say the case also was so extraordinary that it’s difficult to say whether it will lead to lasting change. Bystander video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes, including after he was dead. Police officials testified against him at trial, which rarely happens in police misconduct cases.