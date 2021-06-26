Finland sees spike in virus cases from returning soccer fans

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish health authorities have detected a spike in coronavirus cases that has been traced to soccer fans returning from neighboring Russia following European Championship matches in St. Petersburg. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare has urged “all passengers who have traveled from St. Petersburg to Finland by any bus company to apply for a coronavirus test.” Finland played two of its Euro 2020 group games in St. Petersburg. At least 2,000 Finns are estimated to have traveled to the city for those matches. The Finnish health institute’s director says more than 120 virus cases have so far been detected from passengers returning from St. Petersburg.