Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 4:31AM CDT until June 26 at 7:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…

Northern Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 730 AM CDT.

* At 431 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Prairie Du Chien, Harpers Ferry, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills,

Eastman, Mount Sterling, Ferryville, Lynxville, Bell Center, Oak

Ridge, Joy Hollow, Crowley Ridge, Fairview,and Petersburg.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.