Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 5:19AM CDT until June 26 at 7:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 5:19AM CDT until June 26 at 7:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 519 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Prairie Du Chien, Harpers Ferry, Seneca, Soldiers Grove, Gays
Mills, Eastman, Mount Sterling, Ferryville, Lynxville, Bell
Center, and Oak Ridge.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.