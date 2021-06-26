Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 6:01AM CDT until June 26 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…

Northern Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 930 AM CDT.

* At 601 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5 and 7

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Prairie Du Chien, Harpers Ferry, Seneca, Soldiers Grove, Gays

Mills, Eastman, and Mount Sterling. Expect rapid rises on the

Kickapoo River today.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.