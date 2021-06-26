Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 6:01AM CDT until June 26 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 6:01AM CDT until June 26 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…
Northern Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…
* Until 930 AM CDT.
* At 601 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5 and 7
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already
occurring.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Prairie Du Chien, Harpers Ferry, Seneca, Soldiers Grove, Gays
Mills, Eastman, and Mount Sterling. Expect rapid rises on the
Kickapoo River today.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.