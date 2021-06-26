Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 6:22AM CDT until June 26 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 622 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 9 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding. Multiple roads in the county are closed

due to flash flooding.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Prairie Du Chien, Harpers Ferry, Seneca, Soldiers Grove, Gays

Mills, Eastman, Mount Sterling, Ferryville, Lynxville, Bell

Center, Oak Ridge, Joy Hollow, and Crowley Ridge.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.