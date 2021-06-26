Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 6:22AM CDT until June 26 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 6:22AM CDT until June 26 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 622 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 9 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding. Multiple roads in the county are closed
due to flash flooding.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Prairie Du Chien, Harpers Ferry, Seneca, Soldiers Grove, Gays
Mills, Eastman, Mount Sterling, Ferryville, Lynxville, Bell
Center, Oak Ridge, Joy Hollow, and Crowley Ridge.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.