Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 8:09AM CDT until June 26 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 8:09AM CDT until June 26 at 9:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 809 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 9 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Prairie Du Chien, Harpers Ferry, Seneca, Soldiers Grove, Gays
Mills, Eastman, Mount Sterling, Ferryville, Lynxville, Bell
Center, Oak Ridge, Joy Hollow, Crowley Ridge, Highway 27 And
County F, Fairview, Lock And Dam 9, Petersburg, Rising Sun,
Highway 131 And County B and County Roads A 52 And X 52.
Public reports indicate rock slides have occurred along sections of
highway 35 and some creeks are running out of their banks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.