Flood Advisory issued June 26 at 4:18AM CDT until June 26 at 7:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…

Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Western Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…

South Central Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 730 AM CDT.

* At 418 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to showers

and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Prairie Du Chien, Harpers Ferry, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills,

Eastman, Readstown, Mount Sterling, Ferryville, Lynxville, and

Steuben.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.