Flood Advisory issued June 26 at 4:18AM CDT until June 26 at 7:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…
Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…
Western Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…
South Central Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin…
* Until 730 AM CDT.
* At 418 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to showers
and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Prairie Du Chien, Harpers Ferry, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills,
Eastman, Readstown, Mount Sterling, Ferryville, Lynxville, and
Steuben.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.