Flood Warning issued June 26 at 3:42PM CDT until June 28 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued June 26 at 3:42PM CDT until June 28 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* Until early Monday afternoon.
* There is no current observed data.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage just
after midnight tonight.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around
Gays Mills.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6
feet on 09/09/2016.