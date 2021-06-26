Flood Warning issued June 26 at 3:43PM CDT until June 28 at 11:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued June 26 at 3:43PM CDT until June 28 at 11:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* Until late Monday morning.
* At 2:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this afternoon to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will
then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, The town of Steuben experiences significant
flooding.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0
feet on 07/22/2017.