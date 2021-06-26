Flood Warning issued June 26 at 5:46AM CDT until June 28 at 11:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* From this afternoon to late Monday morning.
* At 4:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 6.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this morning to a crest of 13.5 feet this afternoon. It will then
fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, The town of Steuben experiences significant
flooding.
* Flood History…No available flood history.