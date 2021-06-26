Flood Warning issued June 26 at 5:47AM CDT until June 28 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* From this morning to early Monday afternoon.

* There is no current observed data.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

this morning to a crest of 15.5 feet this afternoon. It will then

fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around

Gays Mills.

* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Water can be expected in the town of Gays

Mills with depth possibly reaching two feet in places.

* Flood History…No available flood history.