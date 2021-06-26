Flood Warning issued June 26 at 9:16AM CDT until June 26 at 3:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued June 26 at 9:16AM CDT until June 26 at 3:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…
Northern Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…
* Until 315 PM CDT.
* At 916 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported water across
secondary roads, some rock slides, along with many rivers and
streams either running high or out of their banks. Flooding is
already occurring. Between 6 and 9 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Prairie Du Chien, Harpers Ferry, Seneca, Soldiers Grove, Gays
Mills, Eastman, Mount Sterling, Ferryville, Lynxville, Bell
Center, Oak Ridge.
More showers and storms are possible through the afternoon, with
additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch in the warned area.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.