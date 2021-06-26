Johnson addresses Juneteenth heckling at Republican Convention

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Republican Convention is going on this weekend in Wisconsin Dells and Saturday morning Sen. Ron Johnson was one of the featured speakers.

Johnson spoke on a number of topics, railing against liberals, saying they've grown angrier of the past decade and want to impose things on conservatives who just want to be left alone.

He also talked about being booed at Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration last weekend, saying the booing was taken out of context at an otherwise nice visit.

"I spent probably about an hour and a half on the ground in Milwaukee. And I'm not saying everybody was glad to see me, but I felt very welcomed. I mean, I enjoyed the day. It was a beautiful day. I talked to wonderful people," he said.

Johnson focused his message at the convention on small government and conservative values, but the Democratic Party of Wisconsin accused Johnson of focusing on a self-serving agenda.

The group released a statement Saturday that said, "Ron Johnson once again showed Wisconsinites that he's only concerned with fulfilling his personal ambitions, not doing what is in their best interests."