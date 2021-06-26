Local D1 athletes shine on final day of State Track and Field Tournament

LA CROSSE (WKOW)- The final day of the state track and field tournament wrapped up on Saturday with Division one athletes.

Verona's Jackson Acker won gold in both the boys' shot put (57-02.75) and discus (183-09). The Badger commit is one of many that fought through tough weather to come out on top.

"It's not ideal record-setting weather, but it's good winning weather," Acker said. "That's something our coaches talk about a lot, just being ready for whatever happens and just executing. This is why I stayed. This is what I wanted to happen."

In the girls' 300 meter hurdles, DeForest's Anna Szepieniec edged out Sun Prairie's Brook Crosby for the title. Szepieniec finished with a time of 45.61.

In the girls' 3200 meter run, Lauren Pansegrau of Middleton continued her dominating year taking home gold in the event with a time of 10.21.60.

In the girls' high jump, Waunakee's Kyla Saleh took home the state title with a jump of 5-04.00.