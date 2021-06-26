Off and on shower chances continue

MADISON (WKOW) - It's been a soggy start to Saturday for most.

Parts of Crawford County are under a Flood Warning, until 9:30 this morning with others under an Advisory until 7:30 a.m. today.

Widespread to scattered showers and storms fell overnight.

Leaving rain amounts up to 5+ inches in some areas!

Others left with an inch to .10 or, absolutely nothing.

Scattered shower and storm chances continue throughout the afternoon and evening. While the day will be wet, there will be dry times. Although, dry times associated with mostly cloudy conditions.

Temperatures stay in the 70s, a mainly humid day.

Sunday will bring rain chances once again. Although, not as high and with fewer amounts compared to Saturday.