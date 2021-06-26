Pedestrian dead after hit and run crash in Madison
MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is dead after a hit-and-run in Madison early Saturday morning.
Police say it happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the E. Washington Ave and N. Paterson Street intersection.
Authorities are searching for the vehicle right now, and say it is likely a 2006 or later maroon/burgundy Chevy Impala. It will likely have significant damage to the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-266-4988