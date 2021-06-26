Prince Philip honored on special British 5-pound coin

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury has unveiled a new special edition coin to commemorate the life of Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99. The Treasury said Saturday that the design of the 5-pound coin had been approved by Philip in 2008. It features an original portrait of Philip, drawn by artist Ian Rank-Broadley. Though it is legal tender, the coin has been designed as a limited-edition collectable or gift and will not be entering general circulation. Britain issues a £5 banknote, known as a “fiver,” the lowest-denomination note in circulation. Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years. The other side of the coin features the 95-year-old monarch, as is custom on British coins.