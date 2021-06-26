Rain chances continue, but there’ll be dry periods

MADISON (WKOW) - The heaviest rain is moving on, but we'll still see beneficial rain into next week.

First and foremost, look at the impressive rain totals that have been estimated to have fallen across parts of Crawford county.

This prompted an areal flood warning for the county through Saturday afternoon. Remember, if you come across a flooded roadway or area... turn around, don't drown. You don't know how fast the water is moving beneath the surface, how deep the water is or what is beneath the surface as well.

While the heaviest rain has fallen, the area is not done with the chance to see beneficial rain. The threat for severe weather remains Saturday for wind and hail but beyond, we'll see just general thunderstorms.

Rain will taper off throughout Sunday and stay isolated into the middle of next week.

With the addition of rain, fog may be patchy on Sunday too.