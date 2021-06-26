Report: Building collapse in northern Egypt kills 5 women

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run media are reporting that an apartment building collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least five women. The report by Al-Ahram newspaper says that along with the five deaths, a 70-year-old woman was injured when the five-story building in the city’s Attarin neighborhood collapsed on Friday. Rescue workers recovered three survivors. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse but such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. In March, an apartment building collapsed in Cairo, killing at least 25 people.