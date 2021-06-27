20 people found dead on boat drifting in Turks and Caicos

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos (AP) — Authorities in the Turks and Caicos Islands say a boat was found drifting about a mile off Grand Turk island with 20 dead people on board, including two children. Officials in the Caribbean territory said Sunday that investigators have ruled out foul play but are still trying to determine what happened. The identities and origin of the dead are also under investigation. Police Commissioner Trevor Botting says the boat appears to have come from outside the Caribbean and authorities do not think it had the Turks and Caicos as its destination. The Turks and Caicos are often a magnet for desperate Haitians seeking to flee that poverty-stricken nation and the territory also has been used as a transshipment point by human traffickers.