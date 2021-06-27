Case files on 1964 civil rights worker killings made public

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Case files, photographs and other records documenting the investigation into the infamous slayings of three civil rights workers in Mississippi are now open to the public for the first time. The 1964 killings of civil rights activists James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner in Neshoba County sparked national outrage and helped spur passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The previously sealed materials date from 1964 to 2007. They were transferred to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History from the Mississippi attorney general’s office in 2019. They are now available for public viewing at William F. Winter Archives and History Building in Jackson.