Delta variant could threaten children this summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- As things get back to normal and summer kicks off, families are starting to go out and enjoy summertime events around Madison again, but doctors say the new coronavirus Delta variant could change that.

"So the Delta variant is extremely contagious in people who are unvaccinated at this point," said UW Health Dr. William Hartman. "In the UK, we saw that this was their younger population, the people that didn't have the vaccine on board yet."

Hartman and other health officials are keeping a close eye on the new variant in Wisconsin, especially because it seems to spread more easily in children under the age of 12, who at this point can't get vaccinated yet.

For the Thalasinos family, the new strain is particularly worrying. The family attended the grand opening of a Madison ice cream shop on Sunday, but the kids were masked.

Michael Thalasinos makes sure his children are masked when around other people in public. (Photo: Ward Jolles WKOW)

"Yeah, I mean I am worried about that, because it's allegedly is a little bit more dangerous for kids and more contagious," said Michael Thalasinos.

Thalasinos says he makes sure his two kids who aren't 12-years-old yet practice good hygiene and wear masks when around other people.

Other families, however, aren't as worried.

Cody LeClaire and his family attended the same event unmasked. LeClaire says he thinks the family will be fine because they've had coronavirus already.

The LeClaire family enjoys ice cream at the grand opening of Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream in Madison. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"I feel like I'm okay, but yeah the human body is a pretty resilient thing," LeClaire said.

While Wisconsin may only have 36 cases of the new variant as of Sunday afternoon, the new strain makes up 20% of new cases in the U.S., and that number is expected to double every two weeks.

For health experts like Hartman, that's particularly concerning. He says simple precautions like handwashing and masking can make a big difference in preventing another surge.

Hartman says vaccinations don't hurt either.

"For the parents themselves obviously, having themselves vaccinated and having their older children vaccinated obviously is a big step for protecting the rest of the people in your family," Hartman said.