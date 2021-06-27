Deputies: Madison man drowns in Door County lake

TOWN OF SEVASTOPOL (WKOW) -- The Door County Sheriff’s Office reported a 24-year-old Madison man drowned in Clark Lake Saturday.

The sheriff's office was alerted around 8 p.m. to a person in distress in Clark Lake near Grady Road.

Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services Department, Door County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Door County Emergency Services and the Door County Dive Team responded to the incident.

Agencies searched for the man and found him at 8:37 p.m. unresponsive in the water.

Deputies said victim was taken to the Door County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and have not released the name of the man.