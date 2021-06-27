Skip to Content

Fitchburg police officer rescues ducklings from storm drain

Photo from the Fitchburg, Wisconsin - Police Department Facebook page
Photo from the Fitchburg, Wisconsin - Police Department Facebook page

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- An observant Fitchburg police officer was able to rescue six ducklings from a storm drain after spotting a lone duck on the side of the road.

According to the department, Officer Paskey saw the duck along the curb of Williamsburg Way near Verona Road. When she circled back around, she realized the duck was trying to get assistance to rescue its ducklings from a storm drain.

Officer Paskey and first responders from the Fitchburg Fire Department were able to save all six of the ducklings, and reunite them with their mom.

