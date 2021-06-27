Flood Warning issued June 27 at 3:21AM CDT until June 28 at 11:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued June 27 at 3:21AM CDT until June 28 at 11:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* Until late tomorrow morning.
* At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will rise to 13.2 feet this afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.