Flood Warning issued June 27 at 8:00PM CDT until June 28 at 1:27PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued June 27 at 8:00PM CDT until June 28 at 1:27PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* At 6:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 6:45 PM CDT Sunday was 12.7 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage tonight.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7
feet on 08/25/2016.