German city holds memorial to victims of knife attack

BERLIN (AP) — The German city of Wuerzburg has held a memorial service for the victims of a brutal knife attack that left three women dead. Questions about the possible motive of the assailant remained unanswered on Sunday. Friday’s assault in and outside a store in the center of the Bavarian city left another five people seriously injured. The suspect, a 24-year-old Somali man, was shot in the leg by police and arrested after people surrounded him and tried to hold him at bay with chairs and sticks. The city’s mayor warned that “the crimes of individuals should never be ascribed or extended to ethnic groups, religions or nationalities.”