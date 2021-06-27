Hong Kong’s Apple Daily editorial writer arrested at airport

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media report that an editorial writer of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested at the airport while attempting to leave the city. Local media cited unidentified sources stating that editorial writer Fung Wai-kong was arrested Sunday on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security. Police said they arrested a 57-year-old man at the airport but did not identify him. His arrest comes as pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News said in a statement that it would remove commentaries published on its site before June and halt its fundraising efforts because of concerns over the national security law.