LGBTQ+ community and allies celebrate Pride Month with march

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Pride Month comes to an end, people are celebrating equality with a march to the Capitol and a show from local drag queens.

One mom said she decided to show support for her son after he came out a little over a year ago.

Toni Spann said she's always supported her son and the community but felt that now was the time to roll up her sleeves and actually be a part of it.

"It's time for me to stop cheering from the couch and get up and show up to things like this. Because it does matter," she said.

Spann said it's important that the LGBTQ+ community knows they are supported.

Her son, Zavier Spann, said it felt amazing to be a part of the event, and it's his first time marching and being in a parade.

"Being here, this makes me feel like I'm surrounded by people that are just like me," he said. "It just makes me feel very confident and happy."

The event didn't stop at the march. Drag kings and queens put on a show to welcome everyone into their community.

Chris Castro, who goes by LaTina Envy, is one of the drag queens who performed at the event. He said he came out in September and this is his first Pride event. Castro said it's about advocating for human rights.

"This is what we're doing. Try to be kind person I know. That's what we've been promoting throughout the night, and spread love and not hate," Castro said.

June 28, 1962 marks the Stonewall Riots that happened in New York. Six years ago the Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states.