Marchers demand amnesty for undocumented immigrants

MADISON (WKOW) -- For nine days and ninety miles, immigrant essential workers and allies planned to march across Wisconsin calling for President Biden to honor a campaign promise.

¡Si su puede! [Yes we can!] is the rallying cry for marchers demanding the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress pass legislation to help undocumented immigrant workers obtain citizenship and driver's licenses.

Brayan Reyes, marched along and said, "It's really hard to find a job and I want to help my parents out, but sometimes, I cannot do that since I don't have papers."

Fellow activist Alondra Garcia said, "My parents migrated from Mexico to the United States in 1999. I was two, my younger sister was one. So ever since then, the hardships are real."

Demonstrators said they're marching for citizenship because immigrants are critical to the state.

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Executive Director with Voces de la Frontera said, "Immigrant essential workers have been at the front lines, whether that's in cleaning and meatpacking. Milk, which is a key industry and a lot of the crops we would not eat without undocumented immigrant essential workers and they are critical to rural communities."

Some opponents said there's already a path for undocumented immigrants to obtain legal status and should be followed.

Garcia responded, "It's not as easy as people think it is. My family is in the process of doing that through siblings."

However, this group marches on in hopes of one day receiving their American dream --amnesty.

Reyes said, "It would mean a lot because I'm a junior in high school, and next year, we're going to start paying for college, and they would, I wouldn't be able to get more scholarships, and I would have a better future."

Garcia said, "We're not here to hurt anybody. We're just trying to make a living. I want people to hear us, not just hear us, but really understand us. Try to put yourself in our shoes."

The march starts again Monday at 9 a.m. in Olbrich Park and concludes at the Capitol.