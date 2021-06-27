Middleton’s 38 power Bucks past Hawks 113-102 for 2-1 lead

ATLANTA (AP) -- Khris Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 113-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks for a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Trae Young scored 35 points for Atlanta but was slowed in the final period after injuring his right ankle after stepping on an official's foot late in the third.

Middleton then scored 10 points in a 13-3 run in the fourth that gave Milwaukee the lead. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points for the Bucks, who trailed most of the game before surging in the fourth quarter.