North Macedonia gets 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia has received a shipment of 500,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccines. The delivery Sunday will allow authorities to continue mass immunization in the country. The process slowed over the past two weeks because of vaccine shortages. North Macedonia received another shipment of over 100,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines through the COVAX system Saturday. The small Balkan country had struggled earlier with vaccine shortages and mass immunization had begun in early May after North Macedonia received a shipment of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines. Nearly 25% of country’s 2.1 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose so far.