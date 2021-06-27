Pitino’s summer job: Trying to get Greece into Tokyo Games

Rick Pitino is coaching the Greek men’s national basketball team, which begins play Tuesday in an Olympic qualifying tournament in Canada. The Hall of Famer spent two years coaching a Greek professional team before returning to the United States to coach Iona College. Pitino says he learned a lot during his time in Greece and that’s helping him guide the national team, even though he only knows a few words of Greek. The team would surely fare better in the qualifier if it had two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he’s busy with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.