Pride Brunch serves as safe space for LGBTQ+ community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pride celebrations continue as an activist group, Freedom, Inc. (FI) hosted a Pride Brunch to celebrate the Black and Southeast Asian LGBTQ+ community.

Emcee, Sami Schalk was happy to be able to be part of FI's third annual pride celebration, "I think it's really important for queer folks to come together and have community to get to know each other so that we're able to organize and support each other, especially in the wake of a lot of the different laws that are coming out right now, particularly the law that they're trying to pass around trans girls and sports."

The brunch featured local allies and performers from the Madison community.

For FI's youth justice director, Zon Moua noted it was more than just a celebration of the community, but also a way to engage and inform those about the importance of being there for those within the LGBTQ+ community.

Moua explained, "We still see the financial impacts in the health disparities our communities are facing. Not only do we need space to celebrate and love on each other, but we need to continue to really be pulling in people, having these conversations and organizing."

Attendees were able to tip performers as well as donate money to those dealing with financial hardships.

When planning the event FI made sure to find an accessible place as well as provide resources and refreshments that were free. FI's Queer Justice Advocate, Nour Loren explained, "We didn't want to charge people. We wanted them to be able to enjoy the day without feeling like they couldn't come because of costs."

Upon entering, people were able to receive free T-shirts and bags that had pepper spray, face masks and essential oils.

FI plans to continue to be advocates for the Southeast Asian and Black community as well as serve as a safe space.