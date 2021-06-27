Rain chances almost daily, though plenty of dry time

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be much drier than Saturday!

That's how we started Sunday morning, although a stray shower hit some areas across southern WI. Most were dry, with cloudy conditions.

Temperatures will be a tad warmer than Saturday.

Highs will likely hit the upper 70s, low 80s for some who see more sun than clouds during the late-morning and afternoon hours.

Sun time is likely, for the second half of the day.

Cloud cover will likely range from mostly cloudy to partly sunny, mostly sunny for some during the late-afternoon hours.

While there will be PLENTY of dry time this week, there are also daily chances for shower and or storms.

It looks like Tuesday will be the wettest, with higher chances.

No severe weather is expected, just general thunderstorms.

About an inch of rain total is expected this work week.

While there will be daily chances of rain most days, temperatures will still near the average mark. Or around it, through mid-week. 70s after.