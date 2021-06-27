Seasonal temperatures arrive next week

MADISON (WKOW) - Along with more seasonal temperatures, rain chances will continue and hopefully end June without a precipitation deficit.

In Madison, the last time the city ended the month with a surplus in precipitation was January. However, June may break this trend.

With recent heavy rains, part of the Kickapoo River continues to remain under a flood warning. Remember, if you come across a flooded roadway or area turn around don't drown.

As the weekend ends, the next work week looks to be more seasonal along with scattered turning isolated chances for storms.

Sunday night will be quiet but clouds will continue to increase with the chance for showers increasing after midnight.

If you want to get out on the water or be outside, here's a look at what the on the lake forecast look like. Remember, when thunder roars head indoors.