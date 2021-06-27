Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River

VILLAGE OF WIOTA (WKOW) -- Authorities say a 7-year-old girl has drowned after being swept under the water by the current in the Pecatonica River.

Sheriff's office deputies say that the girl, along with two other young children from the Woodford area, were swimming in the river near the boat landing just north of the bridge on CTH M Saturday evening.

The other children were not able to reach the girl when she slipped under the water.

First responders from several agencies in the area, as well as private citizens, assisted however they could.

At 2 a.m. Sunday morning, members of the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Technical Rescue Team recovered the girl's body.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.