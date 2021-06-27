UN says Hamas-run Gaza will again receive Qatar-funded fuel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N. envoy to the Middle East says shipments of Qatari-funded fuel into the Gaza Strip will resume for the first time since last month’s 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. The move indicates a return to the informal understandings between Israel and Hamas in recent years, in which the Islamic militant group has traded calm for much-needed aid and development projects in the blockaded territory. The U.N. envoy says the fuel will be delivered to Gaza’s sole power plant starting Monday. The Israeli military confirms the deliveries without saying who is paying for the fuel.