90-mile march for citizenship ends in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of marchers from Voces de la Frontera finished the final stretch of their 90-mile journey for citizenship to the State Capitol on Monday.

The group spent nine days marching from Milwaukee to Madison to call on lawmakers to grant citizenship for the nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Demonstrators hold a sign on the steps to the Wisconsin State Capitol that says "Biden: Go Big, Go Bold, Citizenship For All." (Photo: Ward Jolles WKOW)

For marcher Aime Rabadan, it was personal.

"I came out to support my immigrant parents who have been in this country for 20 years," Rabadan said. "And for 20 years we have been waiting for our chance to make it right — our stay coming into the country."

Group leaders and demonstrators marched to the capitol and joined lawmakers and other leaders to demand change and end the fear that they say immigrants face every day.

Christina Neumann-Ortiz, leader of the Voces de la Frontera group, gives a speech to demonstrators at the Wisconsin State Capitol. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"It is just a lot of fear, that we might get stopped by the police, get a ticket, or even deported," said marcher Grisel Rodriguez. "It's a lot of fear."

Demonstrators say they're hoping their 90-mile journey will get the attention of the lawmakers needed to finally make change, especially just a day ahead of President Joe Biden's trip to Wisconsin.

"Why not now?" Rabadan said. "It's been a long time and I think now is as good a time as any."