American Family Insurance Amphitheater gets makeover

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Summerfest organizers are showing off the $51 million in upgrades they made to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Among the changes, they added 20,000 square feet to the concourse, doubled the number of women's restrooms and reconfigured the seating bowl to add about 800 seats.

"It feels great," Milwaukee World Festival president & CEO Don Smiley told WISN-TV. "It feels fantastic, and it will feel even better when the first chord is struck with the Foo Fighters and we're really all looking forward to that."

The Foo Fighters will be the first band to perform in the revamped theater on July 30.

Summerfest begins in September.