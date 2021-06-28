Area woman competing in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Dorchester (WAOW) -- A Dorchester woman will be competing in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest this year.

Kathryn Tesch is ranked number 44 in the world by Major League Eating.

The 32-year-old has participated in the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Contest twice. She came in 9th place in 2019 after eating 11 hot dogs. Tesch came in 12th place in 2018 after eating 10 hot dogs.

However, she's been watching the competition for decades.

"Every Fourth of July, my mom and I have always watched the Nathan's contest since it's been on ESPN," Tesch said.

But it wasn't until Nathan's created a women's division that participating became real for the air force reservist.

"We always joked it would be funny to try to do it, so i went and tried to do it," she said.

She said that while practicing, she doesn't have a specific number she reaches for. Her main goal is always to at least qualify.

The reigning female champion isn't competing this year, so the top female spot is up for grabs.

Tesch said this is making everyone try harder than ever before.

"There's a chance for the rest of us to move up." she said, "There's a huge gap between herself and the rest of the field… This year third place is up for grabs, so a lot of people are putting in a lot more effort."

Now that she's retired from active duty with the Air Force, Tesch says she has more time at home and plans on expanding her palate and adding more foods to her competition roster.

You can catch the contest at 9:45 AM this Sunday on ESPN.